Ahold Delhaize Taps Zycus for Procurement

Ahold Delhaize has selected end-to-end source-to-pay software solutions from Zycus to support the retail conglomerate’s procurement transformation. Under the partnership, Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize has licensed a software suite that includes e-sourcing, contract lifecycle management (CLM) and supplier management.

“Like many of our customers, Ahold Delhaize was looking for a comprehensive platform that would simplify their processes and provide an efficient user experience,” noted Dixit Jasani, VP sales at Princeton, N.J.-based Zycus. “We are delighted with this partnership and look forward to be working with their team.”

Ahold Delhaize’s family of local brands serves more than 50 million customers weekly in Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 370,000 associates in more than 6,700 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading e-grocers in the Benelux and the United States. The company’s American business, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4, on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.