AHA Sparkling Water

For its first major brand launch in more than a decade, Coca-Cola North America will augment its water lineup this March with AHA, a sparkling product line featuring unexpected yet accessible flavor pairings, vibrant packaging, and inviting, inclusive marketing to meet evolving consumer needs. AHA comes in eight bold flavor fusions – Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Citrus + Green Tea, Black Cherry + Coffee, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate and Peach + Honey, each pairing widely appealing fruit flavors with trending but less common ones. Citrus + Green Tea and Black Cherry + Coffee both include 30 milligrams of added caffeine for an anytime energy boost. The calorie-free, sodium-free offerings will be available in multipacks of 12-fluid-ounce cans and in 16-fluid-ounce individual cans. AHA will be priced in line with products found in the mainstream sparkling water category.

