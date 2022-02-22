Advantage Survey Finds Most Consumers Still Seeking New Products

While brands and retailers settle on product innovation, marketing and placement strategies during an unsettled time of inflationary pressures and supply chain snarls, consumers’ interest in trying grocery products that are new to them remains strong, a new report by sales agency and business solutions provider Advantage Sales has found.

More than 60% of the 1,056 consumers surveyed by Advantage early this month said that they’d purchased at least one food or nonfood grocery item for the first time in the past three months — and almost 90% of those shoppers said that they’d buy their latest product discovery again.

“Rising grocery prices and evolving shopping habits may be impacting what grocery shoppers buy and where they buy it, but they continue to look for and take a chance on products they’ve never tried before,” said Kimberly Senter, EVP, analytics, insights and intelligence at Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage. “And, as our survey shows, they become repeat buyers of those products.”

Additional survey findings include: