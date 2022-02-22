Advantage Survey Finds Most Consumers Still Seeking New Products

More than 60% of the 1,056 consumers recently surveyed by Advantage Sales said that they’d purchased at least one food or nonfood grocery item for the first time in the past three months.
While brands and retailers settle on product innovation, marketing and placement strategies during an unsettled time of inflationary pressures and supply chain snarls, consumers’ interest in trying grocery products that are new to them remains strong, a new report by sales agency and business solutions providerAdvantage Sales has found.
More than 60% of the 1,056 consumers surveyed by Advantage early this month said that they’d purchased at least one food or nonfood grocery item for the first time in the past three months — and almost 90% of those shoppers said that they’d buy their latest product discovery again.
“Rising grocery prices and evolving shopping habits may be impacting what grocery shoppers buy and where they buy it, but they continue to look for and take a chance on products they’ve never tried before,” said Kimberly Senter, EVP, analytics, insights and intelligence at Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage. “And, as our survey shows, they become repeat buyers of those products.”
Additional survey findings include:
Almost half of those who bought a grocery product for the first time in the past three months discovered it while shopping or picking up an online order at a store.
Four in 10 shoppers who discovered their most recent first-time product while at a store found it while browsing the aisles, with three in 10 discovering the product next to an item they normally buy.
Regardless of where they discovered the product — in a store, online or somewhere else — more than 70% bought it in a brick-and-mortar store.
The top reason that a newly tried grocery product isn’t repurchased is taste.