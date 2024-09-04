 Skip to main content

Advantage Solutions Rolls Out Brand Refresh

Updated visuals, messaging and website reflect unified structure and approach
Lynn Petrak
Advantage Solutions new logo
Advantage Solutions focused on interconnected solutions and people with its new brand identify.

As summer gives way to fall, change is in the air in more ways than one. In addition to the launch of seasonal products and a march toward the final quarter of the year, some companies are taking the time to relaunch or refresh their businesses.

Advantage Solutions Inc. is one of those businesses. The St. Louis, Mo.-based organization unveiled a new brand identity this week that reflects its ongoing transition to a unified retail solutions company. The refresh features a new visual identity and messaging, along with an expanded website that will roll out over the next few weeks.

Progressive Grocer talked with CEO Dave Peacock about how the rebranding is part of the company’s effort to streamline its structure and operations to give brands and retailers more interconnected solutions. “I think it’s a manifestation of the work we’ve been doing as a company, simplifying the transformation and accelerating the business,” he explained.

Peacock cited certain features of the company’s new look and the way the update conveys solutions and resources. “It’s more flowing – you can see the connections visually. The color scheme is deigned to be softer and more human. Blue and white are great colors but are very common and this is not common. Green, to me, is also natural,” he said, adding, “And we are a people-first business, with 70,000 teammates who are the human side of our business.” 

During the rebranding process that has been in the works for about a year, the team weighed changing the company name, but ultimately kept both “Advantage” and “Solutions” because those terms remain relevant and important to companies within the industry. “’Solutions’ is in our name for a reason,” Peacock pointed out.

At the same time, the company sought to maintain familiarity that speaks to its longstanding relationships with customers. “We want to reaffirm that there are great bones to this business, but we wanted to do it in a fresh and new way that plays more to our interconnections and collaboration,” Peacock declared. 

The new look comes as the provider of sales and omnichannel marketing solutions has worked to build a cohesive enterprise that serves more than 4,000 clients and over 100,000 retail locations in North America. In recent years, Advantage Solutions has re-segmented its operations into three business units with five solution areas, including insights and sales growth, product, aisle and shelf reinvention; brand and retail execution, omni-commerce and experiential marketing and private brand solutions. 

Last month, the company reported a 1% year-over-year lift in second quarter revenue to reach $873 million and reaffirmed financial guidance for the full year, with revenues and adjusted earnings projected to grow by low single digits.

