Advantage Solutions Rolls Out Brand Refresh

As summer gives way to fall, change is in the air in more ways than one. In addition to the launch of seasonal products and a march toward the final quarter of the year, some companies are taking the time to relaunch or refresh their businesses.

Advantage Solutions Inc. is one of those businesses. The St. Louis, Mo.-based organization unveiled a new brand identity this week that reflects its ongoing transition to a unified retail solutions company. The refresh features a new visual identity and messaging, along with an expanded website that will roll out over the next few weeks.

[RELATED: Pushing the Right Levers of Company Culture at Advantage Solutions]

Progressive Grocer talked with CEO Dave Peacock about how the rebranding is part of the company’s effort to streamline its structure and operations to give brands and retailers more interconnected solutions. “I think it’s a manifestation of the work we’ve been doing as a company, simplifying the transformation and accelerating the business,” he explained.