Advantage Solutions Rolls Out Brand Refresh
During the rebranding process that has been in the works for about a year, the team weighed changing the company name, but ultimately kept both “Advantage” and “Solutions” because those terms remain relevant and important to companies within the industry. “’Solutions’ is in our name for a reason,” Peacock pointed out.
At the same time, the company sought to maintain familiarity that speaks to its longstanding relationships with customers. “We want to reaffirm that there are great bones to this business, but we wanted to do it in a fresh and new way that plays more to our interconnections and collaboration,” Peacock declared.
The new look comes as the provider of sales and omnichannel marketing solutions has worked to build a cohesive enterprise that serves more than 4,000 clients and over 100,000 retail locations in North America. In recent years, Advantage Solutions has re-segmented its operations into three business units with five solution areas, including insights and sales growth, product, aisle and shelf reinvention; brand and retail execution, omni-commerce and experiential marketing and private brand solutions.
Last month, the company reported a 1% year-over-year lift in second quarter revenue to reach $873 million and reaffirmed financial guidance for the full year, with revenues and adjusted earnings projected to grow by low single digits.