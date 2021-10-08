ADC Names 1st Chief Growth Officer

Applied Data Corporation (ADC), a food technology company that provides operations platforms for grocery and convenience retailers, has hired John Hughes as its first chief growth officer. As part of the company’s leadership team, Hughes will oversee the company’s sales, marketing, partner, customer success and human resources teams.

Hughes has an extensive background in growth strategies. He founded ManageForce, an application management and cloud service provider that was later acquired by Centrilogic. Before that, he helped drive growth in the enterprise software sector with stints at Oracle, Ariba (now SAP), and managed services provider, Data Intensity.

“John has an incredible record of leading high-growth companies to great success. I know he will be an excellent addition and provide an invaluable skill set to the ADC team as we continue to grow and elevate our customer experience,” said Shamus Hines, ADC's CEO. “I am confident that John’s leadership will continue to build on the great foundation we have developed with our grocery and convenience retail customers.”

Hughes, for his part, says that he looks forward to propelling ADC to its next level as the company expands its services from the current deployment in about 20,000 locations. “Together we will continue to offer our retail customers solutions that drive store ops excellence from fresh item management to e-commerce fulfillment and everything in between,” he remarked.

Among other solutions, ADC offers the FreshIQ and ShopperKit platforms that offer retailers an omnichannel approach to total store operations. FreshIQ allows retailers to plan, prepare, analyze and deliver fresh food items shoppers want. The ShopperKit platform enables in-store order fulfillment for retailers to receive, prioritize and process orders from their online counterparts to help grocers offer in-store pickup or delivery services to their online customers.