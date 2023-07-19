AdAdapted Boosts Pre-Shop Engagement for TPN’s CPG Partners

TPN, a creative commerce agency specializing in CPG and shopper marketing, has selected AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets brands onto shopping lists and into carts, to drive conversions for its CPG clients in the food and household cleaning categories.

TPN, which works with consumer goods brands such as Hershey, Sara Lee and Espolon Tequila, chose AdAdapted to improve how its clients reach consumers during the pre-shop planning phase. The AdAdapted platform delivers uniquely targeted ads and shoppable content on shopping apps and digital touchpoints that drive products onto consumer shopping lists and into carts. AdAdapted’s AI-powered platform targets shoppers based on previous purchase history, retargeted keywords found on shopping lists and additional data points.

Through AdAdapted’s technology, TPN clients can effectively reach and engage shoppers with personalized and targeted ads. AdAdapted uses over a petabyte of individual and aggregated list-building data to precisely target shoppers based on their specific needs and preferences. This ensures that brands deliver personalized advertising messages at the right moment in the customer journey.

TPN validates campaign outcomes through third-party solutions, and AdAdapted said that it supports this with results that consistently outperform industry benchmarks. AdAdapted's patented technology includes its Add-It solution that streamlines the consumer journey by shortening the path to conversion. According to the adtech solution provider, the frictionless shoppable ads generate a near 2% click-through rate for brands, which is 11 times higher than the industry standard.

“Consumers are fickle today,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO at Ann Arbor, Mich.-based AdAdapted. “We are excited to collaborate with TPN and its CPG clients to deliver relevant and timely content directly to consumers to grow engagement and sales. We help brands achieve their marketing objectives and deliver a superior shopping experience by retargeting keywords found on shopping lists and providing a frictionless path to conversion.”

AdAdapted enables shoppers to add products directly from ads and shoppable content by seamlessly integrating with retailer-owned carts and shopping lists, reducing click friction and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

“Working with AdAdapted gives our clients direct access to meaningful pre-shop engagement that drives additional revenue and profit,” said Joe Scartz, chief digital officer at TPN, which has nine offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom. “In the age of omnichannel, reaching consumers before they shop with personalized, unique content that builds brand awareness and, ultimately, online shopping cart conversions is paramount. The technology perfectly aligns with the goals of our clients and comes with measurable results to match.”

As the two companies continue to grow their partnership, AdAdapted and TPN will look to expand beyond the food and household cleaning categories to discover new ways for brands to connect with shoppers during the pre-shop phase.