Act Bar and Upcycled Foods Inc. (UP Inc.) have launched a line of premium snack bars designed to meet consumers’ demand for tasty and wholesome food that strives to make the world a better place. To that end, the Upcycled Certified, vegan and non-GMO product line was created from a recipe featuring ReGrained SuperGrain+, a hero ingredient created from the nutritious grain left over from beer brewing and full of plant protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics. UP Inc.’s Upcycled Foods Lab, featuring a team of interdisciplinary experts, supported the development of the bars. Additionally, Act Bar donates one meal for every single bar purchased, simultaneously reducing food insecurity and addressing food waste by using upcycled ingredients in the product line. Available in three varieties – Cashew Coconut, Peanut Butter Cacao Nib and Pecan S’mores – each containing 12 grams of protein and at least 9 grams of dietary fiber, Act Bars retail for a suggested retail price range of $3.49-$3.99, varying by flavor, per 1.94-ounce bar.