Acosta Taps Coca-Cola Exec for Chief Growth Officer

Acosta has appointed John Carroll to a newly created role of chief growth officer, effective June 15. Carroll hs more than 30 years of experience in CPG, food and beverage, and packaging and manufacturing, most recently as the general manager and vice president of e-commerce for Coca Cola, which he retired from more than a year ago.

In his new role, Carroll will report to Acosta's CEO Darian Pickett and will be responsible for identifying and harnessing opportunities to drive growth for current and prospective clients and customers.

"John is a well-known industry leader with a reputation for achieving exceptional results, and we are fortunate to have him join the Acosta team," said Pickett. "As the path to purchase becomes increasingly digital, manufacturers and retailers need to evolve their go-to-market strategies in order to win. Providing progressive, shopper-based solutions for both online and offline environments is necessary for a merging physical and digital world. In this new role, John will work with our clients and customers to address deeper shopper preferences and evolving digital purchasing habits and deliver joint-value-building programs to maximize growth and future success for Acosta and our brand and retail partners."

Carroll will also over the agency's business development and e-commerce teams. At Coca-Cola he led the development and overall management of the company's e-commerce vision and roadmap.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta is a full-service sales and marketing agency in the CPG industry.