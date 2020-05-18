Acosta Names New Leaders

Acosta has announced two leadership appointments: Mike Anderson as SVP, natural specialty sales in the United States, effective May 18, and David Johnston, EVP, general manager, Acosta Canada, effective May 11.

Anderson has more than three decades of CPG, natural and specialty industry experience, including 16 years at Acosta. He joined the agency in 2002 and became EVP of natural specialty sales in 2003 and president in 2006. He led the organization from $18 million in revenue and 180 associates in 2003 to more than $70 million in revenue and 550 associates before he retired in 2018. After more than a year at an incubator for early-stage natural product manufacturers and then as CEO of Cali'flour Foods, he has returned to Acosta.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the Acosta family," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "To say that he has expertise in the natural and specialty product market is an understatement. He has dedicated his entire 36-year career to the CPG industry, and has been focused solely on growing businesses in the natural and specialty niche since 2002. We have every confidence he will continue to help us innovate and lead a path to greater growth for our natural and specialty clients."

Johnston will lead Acosta Canada Grocery and Acosta Canada's natural specialty sales (NSS) teams, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the CPG industry to his latest role. He was most recently president, Canada, for Chef Works Canada Inc., a division of a privately held global company designing and manufacturing high-quality apparel for employees in the foodservice and hospitality industries. Prior to Chef Works, Johnston spent 11 years at Pinnacle Foods Canada Corp. During this time, he partnered with Acosta and NSS Canada in the sales and distribution of products across all channels, including grocery, mass market, club, drug and natural.

"Acosta has known and worked closely with David for more than a decade, and we are excited for him to join the Acosta family," said Mark Stovin, EVP, diversified channels, Acosta. "He is an impressive CPG industry leader, and with his diverse experience and skill set, David is well positioned to bring positive change and accelerated growth to our Canadian clients and customers."

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta is a full-service sales and marketing agency in the CPG industry.