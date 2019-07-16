Press enter to search
Acosta Names 28-Year Company Veteran New CEO

07/16/2019
Acosta Names New CEO
Darian Pickett

Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has chosen Darian Pickett as CEO, effective immediately. Pickett succeeds Alejandro Rodriguez Bas, who is leaving the company. Rodriguez Bas was appointed in July 2018.

Pickett has been with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta for 28 years, joining in 1991 as a business manager after graduating from the University of North Texas. He was most recently the chief client officer. 

“Under Alejandro’s leadership, Acosta made substantial progress executing on our transformation plan,” said Gary Chartrand, executive chairman of the Acosta board of directors. “Acosta is now positioned to drive sustainable, long-term growth for our clients, our customers and Acosta. The board has determined that this is the right time to make a transition. We appreciate Alejandro’s contributions to Acosta and wish him success in his next chapter."

Pickett has held various roles at Acosta throughout his time at the company, including EVP, strategic channels in 2010; EVP, new business development in 2013; and president of strategic channels in 2014. He was appointed chief client officer in 2017. 

“Acosta plays a critical role helping our clients and customers prepare for the competitive consumer landscape of the future and develop strategies to adapt and grow,” said Pickett. “I am excited to lead a highly talented and passionate team of professionals and continue demonstrating our proven abilities to drive sales and market penetration for our clients and customers. When our clients and customers win, so does Acosta.” 

