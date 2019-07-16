Acosta Names 28-Year Company Veteran New CEO

Acosta, a full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has chosen Darian Pickett as CEO, effective immediately. Pickett succeeds Alejandro Rodriguez Bas, who is leaving the company. Rodriguez Bas was appointed in July 2018.

Pickett has been with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta for 28 years, joining in 1991 as a business manager after graduating from the University of North Texas. He was most recently the chief client officer.

“Under Alejandro’s leadership, Acosta made substantial progress executing on our transformation plan,” said Gary Chartrand, executive chairman of the Acosta board of directors. “Acosta is now positioned to drive sustainable, long-term growth for our clients, our customers and Acosta. The board has determined that this is the right time to make a transition. We appreciate Alejandro’s contributions to Acosta and wish him success in his next chapter."

Pickett has held various roles at Acosta throughout his time at the company, including EVP, strategic channels in 2010; EVP, new business development in 2013; and president of strategic channels in 2014. He was appointed chief client officer in 2017.