Acosta Adds CPG Pro to Team

Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods industry, has appointed Kelly Socia EVP of business development for North America, effective Feb. 3. Socia brings nearly 20 years of experience working with CPG companies and retailers across sales, marketing, e-commerce, and data and analytics.

In her new role, Socia will lead Acosta's expanded business development team to provide progressive, integrated sales and marketing solutions to help its clients win in the modern marketplace.

"Kelly is a goal-oriented leader with a proven track record, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Acosta team," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Jacksonville, Florida-based Acosta. "Utilizing our new go-to-market strategy and commercial value proposition, Kelly will play an instrumental role in growing our client base and expanding the adoption of Acosta's robust capabilities with existing clients."

Most recently, Socia was VP, U.S. leader for Chicago-based Nielsen, where she helped build the company's retail collaboration division that now houses more than 15 collaboration programs with key retailers, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market and Dollar General. Prior to that, she held leadership roles as VP of sales and regional VP for Las Vegas-based Triad Media, where she helped pioneer the Walmart Exchange media platform. Socia studied business management and minored in marketing at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.

"I've watched the CPG industry transform over the past 20 years, and I've been impressed with Acosta's ability to enable its clients to succeed by anticipating and acting on the evolving needs of shoppers," said Socia. "It's an exciting time to join the company, and I am eager to bring Acosta's full range of integrated services to new and existing clients."

The appointment of Socia follows news of other CPG pros being added to Acosta’s leadership team in 2020. For example, it hired Procter & Gamble veteran Derek Bowen as its new president of marketing services for North America, effective last Nov. 16. Acosta appointed John Carroll from The Coca-Cola Co. to the newly created role of chief growth officer, effective last June 15. Additionally, it appointed Acosta alumnus Mike Anderson SVP, natural specialty sales in the United States, effective May 18; and Pinnacle Foods Canada Corp.’s David Johnston as EVP, general manager, Acosta Canada, effective May 11.