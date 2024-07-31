 Skip to main content
Achieving Digital Shelf Excellence: A New Model to Win with Omnichannel Shoppers

7/31/2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 11:00 AM EDT

As today's omnichannel shoppers continue to evolve, so too are the strategies brands and retailers are deploying to engage them. Join Luke Beatty, SVP Digital Commerce at Acosta Group, as he shares the latest findings in consumer behavior and outlines how to attract, engage, convert, and retain shoppers through digital shelf activation. Learn as Luke and Lindsey Aitken, Senior Director of e-Commerce at The Coca-Cola Company, discuss new approaches to digital shelf operations and measurement. Equip yourself with the knowledge you need to build a new model to win the omnichannel shopper.

Sponsored By:

AcostaGroup_logo

