Achieving Better Self-Checkout Experiences With Mixed Technologies

Enhancing the Experience

For its part, Diebold Nixdorf wants the consumer to be the center of everything it does and the products it develops.

“The major trend that we see in the self-service space is the absolute focus on the consumer experience within the store,” says Matt Redwood, director of advanced self-service solutions at the Hudson, Ohio-based company. “The focus is shifted more so than ever to: How do I enrich the consumer experience in my store? How do I better tailor the technology that I’m providing to those consumers in that exact store so that I deliver the experience that they expect, because loyalty, brand loyalty, store loyalty is at an all-time low? So they are constantly chasing this euphoric customer experience to try and make sure that the consumer comes back to that store again.”

According to Redwood, the technology should suit a large strategic purpose, and so the company will have multiple discussions with a client to determine who the core customer is and how it wants to interact with key shoppers, keeping in mind both the organizational and customer adoption curves, as the grocer has to introduce both employees and shoppers to new technology and make them comfortable with it.

Retailers should consider self-checkout as part of the larger store environment and work with self-checkout tech provider partners in scaling and advancing the potential of their installations. Retailers also should think about the role of store employees in the system. Of course, many retailers assign store personnel to the self-checkout area to smooth the path of consumers through the payment process. In those circumstances, Redwood notes, retailers should train them not only to assist when shoppers don’t quite understand how to check themselves out, but also to handle delicate situations such as when the equipment alerts them to potential shoplifting.

In keeping with the theme of building around shopper needs, Diebold Nixdorf emphasizes modularity, scalability and upgradability in self-service retail solutions that can integrate new technology and so adapt to any retail environment, Redwood says. The company offers self-checkout systems ranging from vertical stands to more typical shelf and screen designs.

Redwood advises that retailers should aim to create the number and array of touchpoints that shoppers want while minimizing overlap so that self-checkout components work together in a cost-effective manner. He also points out that such self-service elements as scan and go have to be considered as complementary elements as they find their way onto customer smartphones.

Customers’ Choice

Self-checkout can provide shoppers with choice, an important factor for many consumers. According to David Wilkinson, president and general manager at Duluth, Ga.-based NCR Retail, today’s self-checkout technology’s recent evolutions increase flexibility, speed and safety, but also empower consumers with choices across a larger range of payment types, including tap-to-pay and mobile payments, and enable more contactless purchases. As such, self-checkout does much more than just scan barcodes and take payments.

“Advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision and facial recognition present valuable opportunities to delight customers and save resources,” says Wilkinson. “For example, these innovations enable self-checkouts to manage age-restricted purchases without needing an attendant to intervene. They also automatically identify items being scanned by appearance and weight.”

Although hardware is the most conspicuous component of a self-checkout structure, it’s part of a much more complex and potentially valuable system.

“Today’s [self-checkout] hardware now connects to the entire store via software and services solutions,” notes Wilkinson. “At NCR, for example, our strategy is software and services led with our NCR Commerce Platform that helps better connect self-checkouts with the rest of a store’s technology, such as other point-of-sale solutions, inventory management and back-office technology. This integration streamlines operations for retailers and allows their hardware to stay agile and keep up with what’s next in consumer expectations.”