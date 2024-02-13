Abbott Protality Nutrition Shake

Global science-based nutrition leader Abbott, has launched its latest brand, Protality. The first product in the line is a high-protein nutrition shake to support the growing number of adults seeking to lose weight while maintaining muscle mass and good nutrition. Protein is an important building block for muscle, as well as skin, tissue and bones, and plays a vital role in metabolism, satiety and weight maintenance. The formulation of Protality is equivalent to the nutrition in Abbott’s well-known Ensure Max Protein drink and will serve as a base to continue further innovations under the brand. Each Protality shake has key nutrients to support weight loss journeys, including 30 grams of high-quality protein to help preserve muscle, eight essential B vitamins for protein and energy metabolism, 4 grams of comfort fiber for digestive health, and 25 vitamins and minerals. A serving contains 150 calories and just 1 gram of sugar. Protality comes in Milk Chocolate and Vanilla flavors in four-pack of 11-ounce cartons, at a suggested retail price of $13.69.