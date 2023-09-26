a2 Platinum Infant Formula

Sold internationally for more than a decade, The a2 Milk Co.’s a2 Platinum Premium Infant Formula has arrived on U.S. store shelves for the first time this month, with initial distribution at nearly 250 Meijer stores and 50 Wegmans locations, as well as availability online. The product is made with fresh a2 Milk sourced from carefully selected dairy farmers in New Zealand’s South Island as the first ingredient, and produced nearby at state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with the highest food safety and quality standards. Formulated for babies 0-12 months, the nutritionally complete item is free of added preservatives, palm oil, corn syrup or rBST growth hormone, and contains vitamin E, prebiotics, DHA and choline. A 14.1-ounce (400-gram) can retails for a suggested $19.99, while a 31.7-ounce (900-gram) can has a suggested retail price of $39.99. The launch expands The a2 Milk Co.’s footprint in the United States, where it debuted in 2015 with the first milk products from cows that naturally produce only A2-type protein, which is said to offer digestive and other potential health benefits. Earlier this year, The a2 Milk Co. introduced Grassfed Whole and 2% Reduced Fat Milk.