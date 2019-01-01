With a light, crispy, cracker-like texture and a sweet, indulgent, cookie-like taste, 34 Degrees Sweet Crisps are a lighter alternative to heavier, more decadent treats, meeting the increasing consumer demand for crisps and thins. Featuring premium, wholesome ingredients like coconut oil and containing less sugar than the average cookie, the product line comes in Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Sweet Lemon flavors. A 4-ounce resealable bag retails for a suggested range of $2.99-$3.79, with 1-ounce bags of either the Vanilla or Sweet Lemon variety available for a suggested $1.99 each. 34 Degrees donates 1 percent of all the crisps it bakes to causes that fight hunger.