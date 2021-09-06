2021 NGA Show to Offer Broad Range of Education Sessions

Taking place this year Sept. 19-21 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the 2021 NGA Show will give attendees access to subject-matter experts leading 48 educational sessions. The conference program will feature eight tracks focused on e-commerce, people development, fresh foods, omnichannel marketing, merchandising, technology, operations and nutrition incentives.

“The food retail industry is constantly changing, and we are pleased to be working with industry thought leaders who will deliver more than 40 timely and information sessions offering grocery retailers and wholesalers insight on everything from tech innovations driving retail today to best-in-class store execution strategies,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the event sponsor, the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents retail and wholesale grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “We know one of the top reasons industry professionals attend our event is to have access to our excellent faculty, and this year they will focus on the most pressing issues and hottest topics impacting supermarket operations, and solutions that grocers can implement immediately.”

The 2021 NGA Show education tracks will include the following sessions:

E-commerce: “Click and Collect Best Practices,” “Auto-replenishment Programs,” “Last Mile Delivery – Are Drones the Answer?” and “E-commerce – What do Consumers Want?”

People Development: “Creative Recruiting – Lessons Learned from the Pandemic,” “Diversity + Equity and Inclusion = Profits,” and “Retail on the Front Lines: Managing Through Disasters and Civil Unrest”

Fresh Foods: “Prepared Foods – Capitalizing on the New Demand for Foods to Go,” “Produce 2022 – Maintaining Sales Growth,” “Meat Sales – Trends to Watch in 2022” and “Driving Vendor Compliance for Bottom Line Savings”

Omnichannel Marketing: “Digital Transformation,” “Next Generation Loyalty Programs,” “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Personalized Marketing” and “Reaching the Value Consumer”

Merchandising: “2021 Consumer Shopping Trends,” “Nonfoods Merchandising Strategies,” “Competing with Value Formats,” “15 Ideas for Growing Sales” and “Sure-Fire Ways to Increase Traffic – In-Store Events”

Technology: “Taking One-to-One Marketing to the Next Level,” “Robots – The Next Phase of Grocery Automation” and “Securing an Omnichannel Presence”

Nutrition Incentives: “Reading the Incentive Landscape,” “Incentive Success Stories – Retailer Benefits Panel” and “Incentive Ready – How to Implement Incentives in Store”

At the show, attendees will be able to learn outside of the traditional conference setting. Right on the expo floor, they can gain insights into new products and ideas for center store, corporate services, financial services, fresh products, health and wellness, operational services, seasonal merchandise, store design and equipment, technology solutions, and more. Additionally, the Thought Leadership Theater will hold educational sessions conveniently located on the show floor.

The NGA Show connects independent supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices. The event is produced and managed by Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with NGA. Registration is available online.