NGA Relocates to Washington, D.C.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the $131 billion independent supermarket industry, has moved its office from Arlington, Virginia, to Washington, D.C. The move comes at the same time that NGA is working closely with the Biden administration and Congress to advocate for independent grocers on various issues of importance to independents.

“For nearly 40 years, NGA has been an effective advocate for our member companies before government and the industry,” the organization noted in a statement. “Our move from the Virginia suburbs onto Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the nation’s capital will position NGA to have a greater influence in Washington, D.C., while providing a venue to host lawmakers, policy experts and, most importantly, our members. This move allows our organization to operate more efficiently, while being strategically located between the U.S. Capitol, the White House and key federal agencies. We look forward to welcoming our members and industry partners to our new offices as soon as we are able.”

The new office address is 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, North Building, Suite 375, Washington, D.C. 20004, and its new phone number is 202-938-2570.

NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, and manufacturers and service suppliers.