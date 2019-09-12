2019 Category Captains

Chiquita Brands

Following its successful secondary-display programs in previous years, Chiquita leveraged category insights to launch a healthy-snacking campaign with a Southern retailer this past spring. The program covered nearly 80 percent of the retailer’s stores with kid-friendly displays that invited children to take a piece of free fruit. As the sole branded partner, Chiquita’s bananas were featured regularly, but other fruits were also rotated in based on seasonality. The initiative not only promoted healthy snacking, but also helped reduce shrink by using the broken clusters of bananas that otherwise might not have been purchased.

In addition to this program, Chiquita joined forces with an Eastern retailer to provide easy lunchbox solutions. The companies shared lunch recipes and back-to-school ideas via online media, circulars and in-store signage. The campaign successfully drove new users to the retailer’s website, while lifting in-store banana sales; post-campaign, sales continued to increase.

In another promotional venture, Chiquita worked with Chobani after realizing through its research that bananas and yogurt have a buyer overlap of 85 percent. The two companies promoted the “ultimate banana and yogurt smoothie bowl” using in-store signage and digital content aimed at health-focused Millennials and families.

Constellation Brands

The habits of beer-loving consumers have changed over time, but for the most part, the beer shelf hasn’t kept pace. Constellation Brands set out to change that through its category management program, which featured its new Shopper-First Shelf initiative. The company recognized through research that consumers are seeking variety but often find too much or too little selection of relevant items. In fact, the high-end beverages that are driving category growth tend to be out of stock most often.