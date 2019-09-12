2019 Category Advisors

Avocados From Mexico

After spending more than a year on in-depth analysis, custom research and testing to better understand consumer needs, Avocados from Mexico (AFM) identified a major barrier to purchase: Some shoppers just don’t understand enough about the fruit. Key consumer concerns include knowing when avocados are ripe, selecting the best product, and how to best preserve and serve it. One study revealed that 73% of shoppers would be more likely to purchase more avocados if they understood more about the product.

AFM responded by introducing an educational initiative called Ready When You’re Ready that provides guidance not only to consumers, but also to retailers and restaurant operators. The program includes a playbook with tools, best practices and techniques.

In addition to its educational initiative, AFM joined forces with food-wrap category leader Glad to get out the message about how best to preserve avocados. Using 1.49 million digital coupons and 2,775 in-store education-focused sampling activations at the country’s two largest retailers, AFM and Glad reached more than 1 million people this past spring. The sampling events alone drove velocity for AFM, resulting in a significant lift in total unit sales.