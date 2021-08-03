100% Bamboo Facial tissues

Advertisement
Sometimes it’s tough for even the hardiest of humans to avoid suffering from the seasonal winter sniffles.

Luckily, The Cheeky Panda's facial tissue is made from 100% natural, sustainable, super-fast-growing bamboo, so you can sneeze sustainably.

Naturally hypoallergenic and super kind to skin, these sublimely soft facial tissues won't harm skin - even after the most savage of sneezing fits.

Choose from either a flat box or cube box – each is made from completely recyclable paper packaging. These triumphant tissues are essential for all bedside tables.

And if you’re heading out, don’t forget to grab a pack of plastic-free, panda-certified bamboo Pocket Tissues. They fit snug inside your bag, pocket or backpack and can be taken anywhere – just in case you need an on-the-go nose blow.

The Cheeky Panda products have been incredibly popular in Europe - selling in Wholefoods, Boots, Ocado, Tesco, Monoprix, Carrefour, dm-drogerie markt and hundreds of other major retailers. The entire plastic-free tissue range is available at UNFI, including Plastic-free 4 and 9 roll packs, Plastic-free Pocket Tissues and both Flat and Cube Tissue Boxes.

