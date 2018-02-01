Zyn Curcumin-Enhanced Beverages

Zyn beverages are a line of healthful drinks crafted from curcumin – the main anti-inflammatory healing ingredient in turmeric – which has been used for 5,000-plus years and researched extensively for its natural healing benefits. Each bottle combines 200-plus milligrams of curcumin with piperine, an adaptogen considered to increase bioavailability of curcumin by 2,000 percent, and comes in one of four flavors: Lemon Ginger, Mango Lychee, Pomegranate Cranberry and Mixed Berry. The beverages are low in sugar (2 grams per serving) and calories (10 per serving), and are packed with antioxidants. SRP is $4.49-$4.99 per 16-fluid- ounce bottle.