Zoup! Good, Really Good Super Premium Soups

Zoup! is getting back to its roots with a new lineup of gourmet, shelf-stable soups that includes five, chef-inspired recipes: Chicken & Riced Cauliflower, Spicy Chicken ‘Chilada™, Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, Tomato Bisque and Garden Vegetable. Developed by the 20+ year soup industry veteran who founded Zoup! Eatery, each are kettle-cooked in small batches and feature one of Zoup!’s homestyle broths as its base. Made with clean, high-quality ingredients, the soul-warming soups offer the heat-and-eat convenience that consumers crave and are completely free of gluten, artificial ingredients and preservatives.

Shared Eric Ersher, Founder and CEO of Zoup! Specialty Products, “Serving soup face-to-face at our restaurant locations all over the country, we’ve seen first-hand the unique ability it has to bring people together and provide comfort. Good, really good soup truly is something special, and that’s why we’ve crafted our new lineup to capture the home-cooked flavor that we felt was missing from store-bought options.”

Zoup! Soups come packaged in the brand’s signature, recyclable glass jars and will be available for retailers nationwide to carry Spring of 2022. The SRP is $5.99 for a 16oz glass jar.