Zoup! Good, Really Good® Soups Offer Something for Everyone

Zoup! Soups deliver a memorable taste experience that is just as it should be: Complex yet comforting; inspired yet familiar. Immersed in serving soup face-to-face to customers across the country at Zoup! Eatery locations for over two decades – a history unique to the CPG industry – the team learned about people’s nuanced and universal preferences and became passionate about creating soup that seamlessly paired unparalleled flavor with store-bought convenience.

Crafted from high-quality, clean ingredients like fresh herbs, antibiotic-free chicken, and hearty cuts of vegetables (no artificial ingredients or preservatives and no GMO’s), the newest heat-and-eat flavors include comforting Chicken Potpie and Chicken Noodle, rich and aromatic Portabella Mushroom Bisque, plus vegan Black Bean Chili. The original offerings include zesty Spicy Chicken ‘Chilada™, creamy Tomato Bisque, fresh and tasty Garden Vegetable, cozy Butternut Squash with Brown Butter and Sage, and low-carb Chicken & Riced Cauliflower. Kettle-cooked in small batches and crafted with Zoup!’s homestyle broths as the base, each features the simmered-all-day taste that has become synonymous with the brand. The premium lineup is packaged in recyclable, and reusable, transparent 16oz glass jars that allow shoppers to see first-hand the quality ingredients used in the soups.