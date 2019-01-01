Stevia-sweetened soda brand Zevia has released Zevia Kidz, a zero-sugar, naturally sweetened, lightly fizzy beverage line aimed at children. The Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten- and caffeine-free line comes in four kid-friendly flavors: Fruit Punch, Orange Cream, Fizzy Apple and Strawberry Lemonade. A 6-count carton of 7.5-ounce kid-sized cans adorned with beloved Disney characters and featuring the Disney Check, which helps families easily identify better-for-you choices, will be available at select retailers in January 2020 for a suggested retail price of $4.99.