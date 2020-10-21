Yasso Greek Frozen Yogurt Launches DTC

Yasso Greek Frozen Yogurt has gone into direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, the latest brand to join that trend during the pandemic.

Consumers can choose from Yasso’s best-selling variety packs or build their own delivery selection from the following flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip, Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Fudge, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sea Salt Caramel, Black Raspberry Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Coffee Chocolate Chip.

“At Yasso we continuously look for ways to innovate and improve our consumer experience and offerings, ensuring that Yasso is available for purchase where consumers choose to shop. The significant increase in online shopping this year led us to expedite our DTC timeline, with Yasso now available to order directly to your door,” said Craig Shiesley, Yasso CEO. “The addition of the direct to consumer option provides our fans with a convenient way to purchase our craveable products without having to leave their homes. And we’ll use this new platform to gather feedback from our consumers and continue to look for ways to expand our value proposition.”

Yasso said it has designed an easy ordering and shipping process to maximize convenience:

Yasso’s shipping process utilizes a biodegradable insulated container with enough dry ice to keep product frozen during transit and through delivery.

The order minimum to purchase online is eight boxes and shoppers can choose their own variety or pick a pack of Yasso’s best-sellers. Available only to the continental U.S.

Less than a month ago, Del Monte Fresh Produce launched its first e-commerce website with same-day delivery in the Dallas market — another signal that direct-to-consumer (DTC) commerce is picking up steam during the pandemic. Earlier, Beyond Meat launched an e-commerce site that sells its plant-based products directly to consumers, taking advantage of another hot food retail trend: the increasing rate of plant-based food innovation. Rival Impossible Foods launched its DTC operation in June.