¡Ya Oaxaca! Mole Sauces

Family company ¡Ya Oaxaca! has introduced a line of traditional Mexican mole sauces created by celebrated Oaxacan-based chef Susana Trilling. The three heat-and-serve sauces feature locally sourced Oaxacan ingredients, including dried and smoked chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, ripe tomatoes, tomatillos, house-made chocolate, and criollo corn tortillas. ¡Ya Oaxaca! comes in three rich and complex varieties: Mole Negro, the “king of moles,” offering a well-balanced, rich and layered chile flavor; Mole Coloradito, with a slightly sweet and vibrant chile flavor; and Mole Rojo, delivering a bright, picante chile flavor. All are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and vegan. The retail price per jar is $9.99 per $12-ounce jar online and $6.99 at more than 500 Whole Foods Market stores. Besides Trilling, ¡Ya Oaxaca! includes her sons Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, Jesse Ulrich Trilling and Azul Couzens.