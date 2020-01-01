WowWee BriteBrush

Consumer entertainment product manufacturer WowWee has broken into the oral care category with BriteBrush, a smart toothbrush that aims to transform a twice-daily chore into a fun activity for kids. A collaboration between WowWee and the designers of the ToothTunes musical toothbrush, BriteBrush uses songs, games and live coaching to encourage proper brushing in accordance with the Modified Bass Technique, a method widely endorsed by dentists. The brush also employs proprietary smart-sensor technology and a vibrating handle that encourages total mouth coverage and side-change recognition -- and even sports a Parent Check Light so Mom and Dad can see that children are brushing correctly. BriteBrush GameBrush (pictured), for ages 5 and up, offers seven games, including space attack, soccer pinball, dance star, race car rally and rockstar jam, while BriteBrush Pinkfong Baby Shark, for ages 3 and older, with parental assistance, takes little ones on a trip to the ocean with treasure hunts and its namesake song. Each model is available for a suggested retail price range of $19.99-$24.99, and comes with two soft brush heads that are gentle on young teeth and gums.