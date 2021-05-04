World’s Largest Grocer Partners With Nation’s Largest Food Bank Network

For the eighth year, Walmart Inc. and Sam's Club are running their in-store and online Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign from April 5 through May 3 to support the increased needs of Feeding America.

Prior to the pandemic, 35 million people faced hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The economic challenges of the past year have put even more families at risk of going hungry. Feeding America now estimates 42 million people — one in eight individuals in America — could experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19. More than a year into the public-health crisis, the organization’s food banks report that they're still serving an average of 55% more people than before the pandemic.

To help Feeding America meet these needs, Walmart and Sam's Club are offering three ways for customers and members to participate in the annual campaign:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round up at checkout on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal (10 cents) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals (50 cents) at Sam's Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Each Walmart and Sam's Club is matched with at least one local Feeding America food bank, and the 27 participating product suppliers include:

Abbott

Bodyarmor

Bush Brothers & Co.

Campbell Soup Co.

Clif Bar & Co.

Ferrera Candy Co.

General Mills

GoGo squeeZ

Great Value

Iovate Health Sciences

J.M. Smucker Co.

Kellogg Co.

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Kitu Coffee

Kraft Heinz

Mighty Spark

Monster Energy

PepsiCo

Post Consumer Brands

Purina

Simply Good Foods

Strong Roots

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Clorox Co.

This Saves Lives

Unilever

United States Nutrition

Additionally, to kickstart the campaign, Walmart has invested $3 million, most of which will support food banks in communities with the highest rates of food insecurity and racial and access disparities.

"Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and well-being," said Kathleen McLaughlin, EVP and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. "Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better, and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands, and their local Walmart and Sam's Club."

"It will take all of us working together to make a meaningful, positive impact for people facing hunger," added Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Chicago-based Feeding America. "We are grateful to Walmart, Sam's Club and their suppliers for their commitment to our neighbors in need and for their generous support of our network through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign."

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste, educates the public about the problem of hunger, and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

To date, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has secured more than 1 billion meals for local food banks across the country. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals.

Meanwhile, Walmart recently reported fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion. Its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place on June 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. CDT, will be held in an all-virtual format in response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Shareholders can attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast.

Walmart operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9.