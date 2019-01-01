Wonderful Seedless Lemons, a premium, naturally seedless, Non-GMO Project Verified variety offered by The Wonderful Co., are coming to supermarket produce across the United States and Canada, as well as online at Amazon Fresh. Available in limited supply in their first year, are launching seasonally November through May 2020. Promising to simplify consumers’ holiday entertaining, the lemons eliminate the need to remove seeds when whipping up seasonal recipes. According to a third-party study commissioned by The Wonderful Co. that surveyed lemon buyers, 83% were likely to buy a seedless lemon, and 81% believe seedless lemons would be more convenient than lemons with seeds. Discovered and developed in Australia, the Wonderful Seedless Lemons variety is juicy and flavorful with a smooth rind, requires no pollination to propagate, and is grown in California. The fruit will be supported by a robust consumer marketing campaign, including in-store point-of-sale displays, in addition to digital and influencer marketing initiatives to introduce the branded packaging and create a bigger marketplace for bagged lemons. Wonderful Citrus owns the exclusive rights to sell and market this seedless lemon variety in North America. The lemons are available in 1- and 2-pound bags.