Wonder is embracing the taste of our 50th state with the rollout of Wonder Hawaiian Buns. The buns feature Wonder’s classic soft texture, enhanced by a touch of sweetness. To celebrate the launch, Wonder is offering consumers the chance to play the Wonder Hawaiian BUNgalow Game, which is live on the Wonder Hawaiian Buns landing page until June 4. Players who complete the bun-stacking game will be able to submit one entry per day for the chance to win a $100 gift card and a Wonder Hawaiian shirt. A total of 42 winners 18 years and older will be identified during the giveaway period. A 15-ounce package of eight buns each retails for a suggested $3.49. Wonder Bread is a brand of Flowers Foods, one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States.