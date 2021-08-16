Wisdom Natural Brands CEO/Chair Carol May Passes Away

Carol A May, CEO and chair of the board of directors of Gilbert, Ariz.-based Wisdom Natural Brands (WNB), has died at the age of 76, her son, WNB President Michael P. May, Ph.D., has revealed, giving no cause of death. Her late husband was WNB founder James A. May Sr., known as “the father of stevia.” WNB is the maker of SweetLeaf Sweetener, among other products.

Carol May became secretary to the company’s board of directors in 1985. Over the years, her responsibilities at WNB grew, leading to her appointment as CEO and chair. She won numerous accolades over the years, among them five international Stevie Awards for Women in Business and inclusion among Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery in 2013. Carol May and her husband were also inducted into the Natural Products Industry Hall of Legends 2016.

Under her leadership, Wisdom Natural Brands supported the American Heart Association, and Carol May served as part of the American Heart Association Industry Nutrition Advisory Forum.

Carol May’s focus was on sharing and promoting the healthful benefits of plant-based stevia, resulting in worldwide awareness of sweeteners with zero sugar, zero calories and no artificial ingredients. SweetLeaf Sweeteners and Wisdom of the Ancients Natural Products are currently sold throughout North America in natural and conventional grocery stores, through online retailers, and in more than 50 countries, and WNB products have received 38 awards for taste and innovation.

“From the very beginning, my family’s core values have revolved around the vision of both of my parents,” said Michael May, “Our mission has been and will continue to be one of supporting people everywhere by giving them the tools needed to make better choices, which can lead to a longer, healthier and happier life.”

Continuing as a family-owned and -operated company, WNB will be led by Michael May and the executive team.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 16 at the LDS Church on 2835 East Des Moines Street, in Mesa, Ariz., followed by graveside service at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, in Phoenix. Carol May’s survivors include six children and seven grandchildren. Her husband died in 2017 at the age of 80.