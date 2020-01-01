Press enter to search
Close search

SweetLeaf Better than Sugar

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

SweetLeaf Better than Sugar

SweetLeaf Better than Sugar

Part of Wisdom Natural Brands, SweetLeaf Sweetener has introduced an easy-to-use plant-based stevia blend: Better Than Sugar. In keeping with the SweetLeaf Stevia family of products, the versatile 1:1 sugar substitute has zero calories, is low in carbs, contains no sugars or artificial sweeteners, doesn’t trigger a glycemic response, and can be used in any foods, beverages or recipes calling for sugar, including baked goods. Available in granular and powdered forms, Better than Sugar retails for a suggested  $4.79 per 12.7-ounce bag (natural), and goes for a suggested $5.99 per 14-ounce bag (organic).

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Zhou Nutrition Water Enhancers