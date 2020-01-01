SweetLeaf Better than Sugar

Part of Wisdom Natural Brands, SweetLeaf Sweetener has introduced an easy-to-use plant-based stevia blend: Better Than Sugar. In keeping with the SweetLeaf Stevia family of products, the versatile 1:1 sugar substitute has zero calories, is low in carbs, contains no sugars or artificial sweeteners, doesn’t trigger a glycemic response, and can be used in any foods, beverages or recipes calling for sugar, including baked goods. Available in granular and powdered forms, Better than Sugar retails for a suggested $4.79 per 12.7-ounce bag (natural), and goes for a suggested $5.99 per 14-ounce bag (organic).