Wintersun Organic Aquavit from Bluewater Organic Distilling blends a 100 percent copper-distilled grain spirit with a balanced profile of caraway, aniseed and orange peel. The 80-proof spirit was developed for creative mixology but also is intended to be enjoyed as a straight spirit. It is said to be the first USDA Certified Organic and distilled from organic grain, and packaged in American-made glass bottles. Suggested retail price is $33.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.