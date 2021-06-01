Winn-Dixie Readies for an Unusual Mardi Gras

Winn-Dixie has launched two exclusive partnerships to celebrate the unique culture and special traditions of Mardi Gras as the state of Louisiana faces modified 2021 activations as a precautionary safety measure.

Winn-Dixie is partnering with Ochsner Hospital for Children and Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, two diverse local organizations committed to serving the Louisiana community.

With the impact of COVID-19 altering the way Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated, the neighborhood grocer remains steadfast in honoring the traditions locals take part in annually. Last year presented challenging times for many people, so this year, Winn-Dixie is showcasing heritage and culture while giving back and exploring the traditions of Mardi Gras.

“Winn-Dixie is extremely proud of our 65-year history in Louisiana — and our valued partnerships with dedicated organizations like Ochsner and Zulu,” said Joey Medina, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. “These two local institutions are woven into the fabric of Louisiana’s rich culture with a commitment to community that is evident in their great work of caring and serving. As we commemorate decades of tradition, we look forward to honoring the unique values and diverse heritage of this exceptional state with incredibly resilient people.”

To officially kick off Mardi Gras, Winn-Dixie is spreading the spirit of giving this carnival season. The grocer is launching its fourth annual community donation program benefiting Ochsner Hospital for Children. Now through Jan. 26, customers can round up their total purchase to the nearest dollar to help support pediatric patients and programs that offer personalized care to children with a range of physical, cognitive and behavioral disabilities.

As Winn-Dixie celebrates its 65th anniversary in Louisiana, the grocer is also launching a partnership with Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club to acknowledge and honor Mardi Gras traditions. Zulu is internationally recognized and the most prominent Black Carnival organization in New Orleans with a rich history dating back to its inception in 1909. This partnership aligns with Winn-Dixie’s dedication to community and culture and builds on the grocer’s committed focus on belonging, inclusion and diversity.

