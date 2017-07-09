Winn-Dixie Now Official Partner of LSU Athletics

Southeastern Grocers LLC, parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, has signed a new sponsorship agreement with LSU Athletics. With 42 locations across Louisiana, Winn-Dixie has operated in the state for more than 60 years.

“We are proud of our rich history in Louisiana, and our passion for this region extends beyond the grocery business,” noted Trey Edwards, regional VP for Winn-Dixie Louisiana. “Southeastern Grocers knows customers in Louisiana are proud of their LSU Tigers and their 47 team National Championships, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to officially be a part of the LSU family.”

Southeastern Grocers has committed to fuel, coach and inspire physical activity and healthy lifestyles throughout its store footprint with the SEG Sports initiative. Through this initiative, the company supports the communities surrounding its stores via college sports partnerships with the Clemson University Tigers, Florida State University Seminoles, University of Alabama Crimson Tide, University of Florida Gators, University of South Carolina Gamecocks and now, Louisiana State University.

“We are very proud to have Winn-Dixie as an Official Partner of LSU Athletics,” said Ward Wyatt, General Manager for Baton Rouge-based LSU Sports Properties. “It is a great fit for LSU Athletics to partner with Winn-Dixie because of their presence within the Baton Rouge community and across the state of Louisiana.”

Along with the new partnership, the company has begun remodeling its Baton Rouge location on Burbank Drive to feature enhancements tailored specifically to college students and fans, including a beer cave, sushi counter and tailgating items. The overhauled store is slated to make its debut late this month.

A subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, the second-largest supermarket chain in the Southeast based on store count, Winn-Dixie employs more than 35,000 associates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is also the parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más and Harveys. The fifth-largest conventional supermarket operator in the United States, the company employs more than 50,000 associates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.