Wilde Brands Pork Chips

Chicken chip innovator Wilde Brands has now come up with a line of Pork Chips -- a first-of-its-kind complete-protein snack made from 100% premium pork meat. Distinct from a pork rind, the item has a thin, crispy texture; contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is available in four flavors: Golden Mustard BBQ, Sweet Chipotle, Black Pepper Bacon and Chili Lime Verde. Made with a few simple ingredients, Wilde Brands’ keto-friendly, gluten- and grain-free, and Paleo-certified chicken and pork chips deliver all nine essential amino acids. A 2.25-ounce bag of Pork Chips retails for a suggested $4.99.