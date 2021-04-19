Wild Planet Foods, the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, has now launched a line of Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls. Serving as a convenient snack or light meal that requires no heating or prep work of any kind, the line features 100% sustainably pole- and line-caught skipjack tuna -- the species with the lowest levels of mercury -- and comes in 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging. Along with the tuna, the protein-rich bowls contain organic, non-GMO vegetables, pasta and legumes in three varieties: Wild Tuna Pasta Salad, with organic red peppers, tomatoes and green olives; Wild Tuna White Bean Salad, with organic chickpeas, carrots, red peppers and green olives; and Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad, with organic sweet corn, red peppers and carrots. Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls retail for a suggested $4.99 per 5.6-ounce bowl.