Why Retail Marketing Platforms Will Be the Next Big Thing

In recent years, during the drive towards digital transformation, Retail Media Networks (RMNs) have become a crucial part of most retailers’ and grocers' marketing playbooks — and their overall revenue profiles. They’ve become indispensable tools for supporting promotions, acquiring new customers, building loyalty with existing shoppers, and driving new revenue streams.

Now it’s time for them to evolve further, and become even more powerful.

The Three Phases of Retail Media Evolution

Retail media has already been through two phases of evolution, and is now entering phase three. Each phase has created additional benefits for shoppers, retailers and brands — and the technologies used to implement and manage the solutions have evolved at the same time.

Phase 1 | Monetization as a side hustle

It all started with aggregated ad networks. A few larger retailers started using these networks to generate incremental revenue, and it worked so well that small retailers jumped on board. CPGs appreciated the opportunity to amplify their products and promotions — although reporting often fell short — and retailers enjoyed a new revenue stream with larger margins.

Phase 2 | Standalone networks

Once retailers and CPGs understood the power behind these aggregated ad networks, they took the next logical step and created their own standalone versions. This allowed them to make sure their brands — and their suppliers’ products — took center stage. It also created much more integration between marketing and merchandising.

Phase 3 | Say hello to the game-changing Retail Marketing Platform

Retail Marketing Platforms (RMPs) take this proven, powerful tool to the next level by seamlessly unifying media and incentives — and driving it all with shopper data at the core. Now, for the first time, customer segmentation, marketing and attribution can be unified across all relevant touch points to drive greater loyalty, revenue and profitability.