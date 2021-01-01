Whatchamacallit Candy Bars’ first line extension in a decade, the Whozeewhatzit bar adds to the classic treat a peanut butter crème layer and rice crisps, all covered in a chocolatey candy. The fun moniker came about when the Hershey Co. brand last year invited fans to submit names for the bar, a contest that garnered 43,000-plus entries vying for the prize of $5,000 and a year’s supply. The winning name was submitted by Lisa M., of Framingham, Massachusetts. The Whozeewhatzit bar comes in a 1.7-ounce standard size for a suggested retail price of $1.11 or a 3-ounce king size retailing for a suggested $1.66.