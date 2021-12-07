Launched under Bimbo Bakehouse’s Wholesome Harvest brand for retail in-store bakeries, Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread features fresh flavor, hearty texture and nutritious whole grain content seasoned with the toasted onion, pretzel salt, and poppy and sesame seeds often used on bagels. The Non-GMO Project Verified product provides 9 grams of whole grains per serving, and is baked without artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. Wholesome Harvest Everything Bread retails for a suggested $4.50 per 24-ounce loaf. Bimbo Bakehouse is a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA and part of Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking company in the world.