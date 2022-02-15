Wholesale Prices Climb 1% in January, Up Nearly 10% on Yearly Basis

On the heels of last week’s consumer price index (CPI) data showing a hot environment for inflation, the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest producer price index (PPI) report that reveals an even higher-than-anticipated jump in wholesale inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PPI rose a whole percentage point (1%) from December, double of the expected increase of 0.5%. On a yearly basis, the PPI is up 9.7% from January 2021.

That steep increase was driven by higher prices for final demand services like healthcare outpatient services and truck transportation for freight and for final demand goods, which ticked up 1.3% in January after declining 0.1% in December.

In areas with implications for grocers, the PPI for final demand foods edged up 1.6% for the latest one-month period after falling 0.3% from November to December. Higher food PPIs were led by beef and veal, dairy products, oilseeds, shortening and cooking oils and soft drinks. Costs related to the transportation of retail goods also rose, including diesel fuel and gasoline.

While some analysts claim that inflation is peaking, others voiced concern that further increases could be coming. Either way, the higher CPI and PPI figures have put greater pressure on the Biden Administration and the Federal Reserve to take more aggressive steps to curb inflation, as food manufacturers and retailers must weigh passing on higher costs to consumers.