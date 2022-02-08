Grocery Tax on Docket in Many States

As campaign season gets underway for a range of local, state and federal elections during an inflationary era, the issue of grocery taxes has been pushed into the forefront. The grocery tax – currently in place in 13 states – has landed on platforms of incumbents, challengers and in some cases, newly-elected officials promising relief to voters. In some states, the proposals to jettison grocery taxes have support from both sides of the aisle.

Recent grocery tax debates include the following:

The 13 states that impose sales tax on groceries are Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. The rate varies by state, with 10 states offering a lower rate for groceries than the general sales tax and three states – Alabama, Mississippi and South Dakota – taxing groceries at the full state sales tax rate.