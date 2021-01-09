Whole Foods Opens 10th Location in Connecticut

Whole Foods Market opened its new 44,760-square-foot store, located in Avon Village at 50 Climax Road in Avon, Conn., on Sept. 1. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Avon Village location marks the grocer's 10th store in Connecticut and its fourth in the greater Hartford area.

The store's amenities include hot and salad bars, freshly baked breads and custom cakes at its bakery, and a self-serve mochi bar. Customers can grind their own nut butters with freshly ground nuts, and a certified cheese professional will provide ideal cheese pairings.

The new location’s product assortment places emphasis on local products from the New England area, all handpicked by Whole Foods Market North Atlantic’s "local forager," Holly Long. For more information on the local products offered at the new Avon Village store, click here.

All food at Whole Foods must meet the company’s rigorous quality standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and more than 100 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 100 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods have access to a number of benefits year-round, like discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Curbside pickup is also available at all Whole Foods Market locations.

Last month, Whole Foods said it was testing a $9.95 delivery fee for Prime members in at least five markets: Boston; Chicago; Manchester, N.H.; Portland, Maine; and Providence, R.I. A Whole Foods representative told Bloomberg that in some markets, the new delivery fee is a pilot program, adding that the company preferred using the charge to help cover the costs of equipment, technology and delivery rather than raising food prices.

The first national certified-organic grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grocer is No. 26 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Whole Foods' parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.