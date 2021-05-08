Whole Foods’ Emphasis on Local Coming to Connecticut

Whole Foods Market continues to advocate for local products with its soon-to-be-opened 44,760-square-foot store in Avon Village at 50 Climax Road in Avon, Conn. Opening on Sept. 1, the new location will offer an assortment emphasizing items from the New England area, all hand-picked by Whole Foods North Atlantic’s local forager, Holly Long.

The new store will feature more than 950 local products from 150 New England-based suppliers, including the following:

The store will also feature a pizza counter with both classic and innovative options, plus house-made strombolis and calzones. Additionally, the prepared food section will offer hot and cold food bars and ready-to-eat soups, charcuterie and rotisserie chickens, while over in the produce department, shoppers can choose from organic, conventional, local and Sourced for Good produce, as well as Eco-Certified apples and peaches grown on family farms.

The Avon store follows two other summer openings that emphasized a local product portfolio. Whole Foods opened a 41,436-square-foot store on June 25 in Portsmouth, N.H., offering more than 700 local products, and on July 7, the retailer opened a 48,000-square-foot hyper-local flagship store in Tampa, Fla., stocking more than 800 local products.

In celebration of its new location in Avon, Whole Foods will provide support to the following local organizations: Forge City Works, The Children’s Museum of Connecticut, Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center, The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, The Hartford Yard Goats Foundation and FoodShare. Whole Kids Foundation will also grant $3,000 to the Talcott Mountain Academy to support a hydroponics enrichment class on growing garden vegetables.

The first national certified-organic grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grocer is No. 26 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Whole Foods' parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.