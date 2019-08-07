Whole Foods to Offer Amazon Prime Day Deals for 1 Week

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place over two days this year, July 15-16, and is expected to boost grocery sales. Now, Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market has announced that its Prime Day deals will be in effect in stores from July 10 to July 16.

The deal getting the most attention is "spend $10, get $10," in which Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods via in-store purchases or on Prime Now from July 3 to July 16 will receive a $10 credit to use online at Amazon for Prime Day. Customers have to scan their Prime Code in the Whole Foods or Amazon App, or provide their linked phone number at checkout, to get the credit.

“To celebrate our Prime members in an even bigger way this year, we will add an additional week of amazing exclusive deals on peak-of-season produce and high-quality grocery favorites, on top of our hugely popular 'spend $10, get $10' offer,” said John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Whole Food. “Prime members can save more than ever before on summertime favorites they love and the Whole Foods Market quality they trust.”

Customers can see Whole Foods Prime Day deals online. The grocer notes that the deepest discounts will be on such popular seasonal items as organic red cherries, strawberries, yellow peaches, nectarines and blueberries.

“Prime members have already saved over $250 million in exclusive deals shopping at Whole Foods Market, and now we’re offering even more savings in celebration of Prime Day this year, adding three times the number of Prime Member deals to this year’s celebration,” said Stephenie Landry, VP, Amazon Retail. “Prime Day is designed to offer something for every member, so whether you’re shopping on Amazon, in-store at Whole Foods Market or on Prime Now, our goal is to delight customers and offer the best deals on the season’s most popular items.”

Last week, CNBC reported that Amazon, in an effort to retain profits, will charge grocery brands with "additional funding" if the products they promote during Prime Day result in a loss, but will waive the placement fee for Prime Day promotions.

Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, Whole Foods is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.