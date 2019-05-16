Grocery Prices: Whole Foods Tops the List

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market still has the highest prices for groceries, according to a report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

Despite price cuts in April at the Amazon-owned grocery, Whole Foods Market prices were still 34 percent above Walmart, which has the lowest prices on the list.

Under its parent company, Amazon, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list.