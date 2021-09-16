Whole Foods Adds Long Island Location

A new Whole Foods store is set to open on Oct. 6 in Massapequa, N.Y. The 38,500-square-foot location in Long Island will include some of the retailer’s core features, like an expansive prepared foods section and full service butcher and seafood counters, as well as some newer offerings and amenities.

Shoppers can carb load at a self-service fresh Severino Pasta bar, for example. A full-service coffee bar will serve up nitro cold brew on tap and autumn specialty coffees.

Like all Whole Foods locations, this outpost in the Tri-State area will carry a wide variety of fresh and packaged products from local farmers, growers and entrepreneurial businesses. Items include fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from more than 20 local farms, cheeses produced by nearby cheesemakers and sweets from neighborhood bakery suppliers, among other offerings.

As it partners with area vendors, Whole Foods is also establishing connections with local organizations. Among other outreach efforts, the Massapequa store will support community hunger relief programs.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The grocer is No. 26 on The PG 100 list, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Whole Foods' parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.