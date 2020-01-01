Whisps Cheese Snacks Additional Flavors

Whisps Snacks has rolled out its next two flavors of Cheese Crisps: Tangy Ranch and Nacho. Created by artisanal cheesemakers, the crisps feature 100% cheddar cheese exclusively made for Whisps, along with savory spice blends including garlic and onion powder for cool, smooth Tangy Ranch, and tomato, garlic and a touch of pepper for zesty Nacho. “Our first core value at Whisps is that we are cheese fanatics; in fact, the cheddar that we use is made exclusively for us after we couldn’t find one on the market that delivered the taste we wanted,” said CEO Ilana Fischer. “Whisps Tangy Ranch and Whisps Nacho both celebrate our love of cheese and upgrade two of America’s favorite flavors with premium cheese and spices that leave your cheesy cravings satisfied.” Like all Whisps, these latest varieties contain 10-plus grams of protein and just 3 grams of carbs per serving, as well as being excellent sources of calcium, gluten-free, keto, and vegetarian-friendly. A 2.12-ounce package of either flavor retails for a suggested $3.99.