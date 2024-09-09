Introducing Whipped Fusion, the wine-based alcohol brand that's shaking up the market with a delicious new twist. This innovative product is a non-dairy, gluten-free, alcohol-infused whipped cream that can be sold in any retail outlet with a beer and wine license. Whipped Fusion has a bold 12% ABV, 18-month shelf life, and does not require refrigeration—before or after opening, eliminating the need for refrigeration space, making it the ultimate party companion for consumers and merchandising partner for retailers.

Whipped Fusion has three different sizes: 50ml, 200ml, and 375ml. Each SKU has a unique shipper box, making them the perfect and easy brand display for our retail partners.

With its rich, creamy texture and a smooth, boozy kick, Whipped Fusion is set to revolutionize how consumers enjoy alcohol and plans to educate consumers on this new category of RTD. With the use of B2C in-store promotions, giveaways, and a full marketing campaign, the Whipped Fusion team is positioned to support retail partners. Say goodbye to the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary with Whipped Fusion—where the fusion of flavor, convenience, and indulgence takes center stage.